UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants Snap Polls To Hide His Corruption: Azma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Imran wants snap polls to hide his corruption: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Imran Khan was demanding snap elections just to save himself from his corruption cases.

Talking to the media here at Model Town, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman wanted an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance, or a deal).

Why Imran Khan does not take any legal action against Financial Time which accused him of money laundering, she asked.

She said: "Imran Khan never goes to court", adding that time had come when he would have to be answerable for all his misdeeds.

She said each and every individual in the country was answerable to the law. She said, "Imran Khan gives lectures that nobody is above the law, then why he considers himself above the law." Azma Bukhari said, " The PML-N does not believe in political victimisation."She said the PTI should get forensic test of audio-leaks (of Bushra Bibi) to prove their authenticity.

To a question, she said that Imran Khan could only target its political opponents through negative tactics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Muslim Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

16 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

17 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

17 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.