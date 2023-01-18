UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants To Create Anarchy In Country: Federal Minister For Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety And Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri on Wednesday said Imran Khan was a self-centered person who only wanted create anarchy in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri on Wednesday said Imran Khan was a self-centered person who only wanted create anarchy in the country.

Addressing a news conference here, she said the incumbent government wanted all the political parties to join hands to bring the country out of the economic crisis created by the previous government.

She said BISP, a programme initiated by former president Asif Ali Zardari in 2008, under the vision of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, had acclaimed recognition at an international level.

The programmes launched without any vision did not achieve success, she added.

The minister said the former chairperson of the programme Sania Nishtar just to please her leader, removed over 0.8 million beneficiaries from the BISP without giving them a right to appeal.

She said for the ease of beneficiary women of BISP, it had been decided to adopt a new mechanism of payment to them. The beneficiaries now would not have to stand in long ques for their financial assistance,she added.

She said after a number of meetings with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and some other private banks, it had been decided that the beneficiaries would have now their own bank accounts in which they would receive their payments directly. Initially the system would be launched under pilot project however, if it attain success it would expanded to the whole country.

The minister said the method of payment would also allow beneficiaries to save some of their amount in the banks which would not only help in financial inclusion of women but also increase their financial literacy.

The already registered beneficiaries would not have to get involved in banking process, their transfer to bank accounts would be the responsibility of BISP.

Shazia Marri said the country was currently facing multiple challenges and programmes like BISP prove to be beneficial for the vulnerable segments of society affected by these challenges.

She said the introduction of BISP led to the increase in documentation of population because national identity card was mandatory requirement for registration as beneficiary similarly B-form was required for registration of BISP educational programme 'Benazir Taleemi Wazaif'.

Shazia Marri said an amount of more than Rs 70 billion was distributed among the flood victims under the directives of Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif. Despite all the challenges the country had been facing, the BISP during the floods remained active on ground. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had on some occasions himself inspected the disbursement of relief items during the floods, she added.

She said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had turned global attention towards the affects of climate change Pakistan had been facing. Bilawal Bhutto raised the issue of losses caused by floods in the country on every forum, she added.

To a question about PPP's winning large number of seats in local bodies polls, Shazia Marri replied that the public had given mandate to PPP for the development works carried out by its provincial government in the megalopolis. She said the credit for PPP's victory also went to former administrator Murtaza Wahab.

Responding to another query, she said that about 25 mobile units of BISP would be established in Balochistan for registration of beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed State Bank Of Pakistan Flood Mobile Bank Women All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

16 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corrido ..

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corridor Open for Movement

1 minute ago
 UK Environment Agency Workers Go on Strike Over Pa ..

UK Environment Agency Workers Go on Strike Over Pay for First Time in History - ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Kha appr ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Kha approves first-ever Urban Policy

2 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court seeks details of beneficiaries u ..

The Supreme Court seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in las ..

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing ..

Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing Evangelical Pastor - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.