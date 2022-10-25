Imran wants to create chaos after announcing long march: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam on Tuesday said that Imran Niazi has destroyed the economy in three and a half years and now he wants to spread chaos in the country by announcing a long march

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam on Tuesday said that Imran Niazi has destroyed the economy in three and a half years and now he wants to spread chaos in the country by announcing a long march.

Reacting to Imran Khan's long march announcement in a statement here, Engineer Amir Muqam who is also President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that he (Imran) was disqualified by the Election Commission recently and proved to be a thief and a looter.

Advisor to the Prime Minister said that Imran Niazi should avoid destabilizing the country by spreading fear.

He said that the present government is purely working on the policies of a stable economy and providing maximum relief to the people.

He said that Imran Niazi should wait till the completion of the government period for the general elections.