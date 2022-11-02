UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants To Create Chaos In Country: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday said Imran Khan wanted to create chaos in the country through his long march and his aim was only to gain power

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday said Imran Khan wanted to create chaos in the country through his long march and his aim was only to gain power.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with different delegations at his office, according to a news release. Ikram Dharejo said Imran Khan did not care about the country's economy.

He further said Imran Khan's long march aimed at "creating chaos in the country". "Imran Khan has lost his senses in greed of power," said Dharejo.

He said the PTI had done nothing for the people during its tenure in the government.

In addition, he claimed that Imran was now "trying to create hatred against institutions in the public".

The provincial minister said the Sindh government was working for the welfare of the people.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said the rehabilitation of the flood-affected families in Sindh was underway and the government was helping the flood victims by using all the available resources.

