UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants To Create Economic Instability Through Political Uncertainty: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Imran wants to create economic instability through political uncertainty: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to create economic instability through political uncertainty and chaos in the country.

In a statement in reaction to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's remarks, she said the people of Pakistan have rejected the "politics of thieves, hypocrites and liars".

Taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, she said that Imran Khan's "electoral framework" was seen in 2018, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Senate and Daska bye elections.

She asked where was the election framework during past four years when the PTI was in power.

The minister said that Pakistan and its people could not afford corruption and money laundering by Imran, Bushra, and Farhah Gogi mafias and cartels and on April 3, Imran Khan was thrown out of power.

She said gone were the days of abuse and intimidation, so Fawad Chaudhry should relax.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maryam Aurangzeb Daska Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money April 2018 Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

3 hours ago
 Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

13 hours ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

13 hours ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.