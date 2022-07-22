Imran wants to create economic instability through political uncertainty: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to create economic instability through political uncertainty and chaos in the country.

In a statement in reaction to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's remarks, she said the people of Pakistan have rejected the "politics of thieves, hypocrites and liars".

Taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, she said that Imran Khan's "electoral framework" was seen in 2018, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Senate and Daska bye elections.

She asked where was the election framework during past four years when the PTI was in power.

The minister said that Pakistan and its people could not afford corruption and money laundering by Imran, Bushra, and Farhah Gogi mafias and cartels and on April 3, Imran Khan was thrown out of power.

She said gone were the days of abuse and intimidation, so Fawad Chaudhry should relax.