UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants To Damage Political System:Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Imran wants to damage political system:Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief and his party constantly misguiding the public about government strategy as he wants to damage the political system of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan was found involved in attacking national institutions to regain power, adding that Pakistan was facing economic turmoil due to his weak policies.

The coalition government had invited Imran Khan many times for talks to discuss the issues but he always refused.

Today, we need to work for the unification and well-being of Pakistan, he said. The coalition government would not allow any person to spread anarchy in the country, he added.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan should go to court to face money laundering and foreign funding cases. Imran Khan should respect the courts and obey the law of the country, he added.

He said that the government would continue its efforts for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Money Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

49 minutes ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.