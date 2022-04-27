UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants To Pressurize Constitutional Institutions: Zahid Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 03:09 PM

Imran wants to pressurize constitutional institutions: Zahid Khan

Spokesman Awami National Party (ANP), Zahid Khan said on Wednesday that it was ironic that PTI, who appointed the Chief Election Commissioner, was now itself protesting against him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Spokesman Awami National Party (ANP), Zahid Khan said on Wednesday that it was ironic that PTI, who appointed the Chief Election Commissioner, was now itself protesting against him.

In a statement here from Bacha Khan Markaz, Senator Zahid Khan said the foreign funding case would expose all illegal and unfair means of findings to PTI and its theft.

The PTI, he said, was now trying to pressurize a constitutional institution, however this conspiracy would be foiled at all cost.

Zahid Khan said by carrying out protest rallies and gatherings, Imran Khan was in fact asking for an NRO that would not be allowed to him.

Zahid Khan's statement came after PTI's announced to carry out protests in front of offices of Election Commission across the country. The protest call also caused sealing of D-Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Red Zone and other sensitive areas of the Federal Capital.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Red Zone All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Kareena excited to start soot for OTT debut next w ..

Kareena excited to start soot for OTT debut next week

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner Multan reviews performance of Divisio ..

Commissioner Multan reviews performance of Divisional Price Control Committee

40 seconds ago
 Turkish Police Carry Out Counter-Terrorist Operati ..

Turkish Police Carry Out Counter-Terrorist Operation Against IS in Adana - State ..

42 seconds ago
 Halting of Russian Gas Supplies to Bulgaria, Polan ..

Halting of Russian Gas Supplies to Bulgaria, Poland Will Not Affect Serbia - Bel ..

44 seconds ago
 Top seed Momota suffers shock early exit from Asia ..

Top seed Momota suffers shock early exit from Asia Championships

47 seconds ago
 Nestlé Pakistan’s publishes Creating Shared Val ..

Nestlé Pakistan’s publishes Creating Shared Value report highlighting its sus ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.