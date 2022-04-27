Imran wants to pressurize constitutional institutions: Zahid Khan

Spokesman Awami National Party (ANP), Zahid Khan said on Wednesday that it was ironic that PTI, who appointed the Chief Election Commissioner, was now itself protesting against him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Spokesman Awami National Party (ANP), Zahid Khan said on Wednesday that it was ironic that PTI, who appointed the Chief Election Commissioner, was now itself protesting against him.

In a statement here from Bacha Khan Markaz, Senator Zahid Khan said the foreign funding case would expose all illegal and unfair means of findings to PTI and its theft.

The PTI, he said, was now trying to pressurize a constitutional institution, however this conspiracy would be foiled at all cost.

Zahid Khan said by carrying out protest rallies and gatherings, Imran Khan was in fact asking for an NRO that would not be allowed to him.

Zahid Khan's statement came after PTI's announced to carry out protests in front of offices of Election Commission across the country. The protest call also caused sealing of D-Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Red Zone and other sensitive areas of the Federal Capital.