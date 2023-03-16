Imran wants to prove himself above law by avoiding courts: Zulfikar Bader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Imran Khan wants to prove himself above the law by not appearing before the courts.

These views were expressed by Zulfikar Ali Bader, Spokesperson for Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement issued here on Thursday.

"When Imran Khan will not obey the court orders, how will the law be equal for the rich and the poor in the country?" he questioned.

He said that Imran wanted a separate law for himself and a separate law for the rest of Pakistanis. He said that Imran used the shoulders of the establishment earlier and now he was trying to use the judiciary to come back in power. He said that the time had come that the decision-making powers must implement equal justice for all in the country. Otherwise, that time was not far when people would refuse to obey the writ of the state and take the law into their own hands, he added.