Imran wants to reclaim power through back door: Nehal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Syed Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of wanting to "replicate" the 2018 elections and seizing power through back door.

While talking to a private news channel, Nehal claimed that Imran was never serious about resolving the issues of the country. Imran Khan constantly denied dialogue with other political leaders on national issues, he added.

PTI's Jail Bharo Tehreek was merely a hollow slogan, he said, adding that the PTI leaders were seeking support to get released from prison.