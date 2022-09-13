UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants To Regain Power, Has No Concern For Submerged Pakistan & People: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had no concern for the country and its people who were submerged in floods as his only objective was to regain power

The minister, in a statement, said the real problems of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief were his "ego, arrogance, self-righteousness, lust for power and corruption".

He would have to first decide what was his problem a foreign conspiracy, "real freedom", chief election commissioner (CEC) or an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for his corruption, she added.

The minister alleged that the PTI leaders in fact did not want "real freedom", rather an NRO for what she called their "real corruption". There was no foreign conspiracy, rather they needed an NRO for their "real conspiracy of foreign funding".

She said Imran Khan had no aim for (early) general election as his only objective was the closure of corruption cases against him.

By using abusive and threatening language, he was seeking an NRO not only for himself but also for Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi, she added.

Marriyum claimed that Imran Khan, who was a "corrupt person of sick and defeated mentality, liar, egoist and selfish bigot", was also asking for an NRO in the PTI's foreign funding case.

The CEC, she added, had not committed any sin as he only announced the verdict in the foreign funding case, which had been pending for eight years. Imran Khan was asking him (CEC) to give him an NRO in that case.

Referring to Imran Khan's "duplicity", she said on one hand he had been harping on anti-US rhetoric and on the other hand he got the services of a firm for lobbying in his favour in the United States and held secret meetings with the American dignitaries.

