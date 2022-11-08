Imran wants to regain power through unconstitutional manner: Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday said Imran Khan wanted a backdoor support to regain power through unconstitutional manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday said Imran Khan wanted a backdoor support to regain power through unconstitutional manner.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister has constitutional authority to exercise his power to appoint the senior officer as Army Chief, he added.

Siddiqui said the PTI's long march was a flop show and its leadership looked frustrated over the low participation of public in the march and as a result blocked roads and highways.

To a question about arrest of a culprit involved in firing incident, he said the person had confessed the crime.

He said the government would protect the lives and property of the residents of Islamabad, from any untoward incident that might happen in wake of the PTI's protest.