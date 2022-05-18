UrduPoint.com

Imran Welcome Supreme Court's Verdict In Presidential Reference Article 63(A)

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Imran welcome Supreme Court's verdict in presidential reference Article 63(A)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed verdict of Supreme Court on the presidential reference seeking the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the constitution.

Addressing a public gathering in Kohat, Imran Khan said he welcomed decision of Supreme Court against dissidents in the assemblies who could not vote against the party's directives and their votes would be not counted.

He alleged that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) political leadership was bent to erode morality from the politics but today's landmark Supreme Court's decision uphold the morality and rule of law.

He said that Supreme Court's verdict in the presidential reference has rejected vote count of dissidents who had earlier violated the party discipline.

He alleged that PDM leadership was once again trying to get NRO like they received from former dictator General Musharraf in the past.

Imran Khan claimed that the present government was badly struck in quagmire as it was not prepared to take bold decisions.

Imran Khan asked people to support his movement of "Haqiqi Azadi" for which he would give call to come to Islamabad after May 20th.

He also narrated key achievements of his government that included incentives for farmers, increase in foreign remittances, construction of major dams projects to address water shortage, health insurance to every citizen, successfully addressing Coronavirus crisis and resolving Reko Diq case etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Pervez Musharraf Water Vote Kohat May Dictator From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

2 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

2 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.