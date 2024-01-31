Open Menu

Imran, Wife Not Political Prisoners: Shehla Raza

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former deputy speaker Sindh Assembly, Shehla Raza, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and party's central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi were not political prisoner

In a statement issued, she said that no political party was involved in the cases against them. She reiterated the PPP's promise to release every political prisoner after coming to power on February 8.

