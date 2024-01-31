Imran, Wife Not Political Prisoners: Shehla Raza
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former deputy speaker Sindh Assembly, Shehla Raza, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and party's central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi were not political prisoner
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former deputy speaker Sindh Assembly, Shehla Raza, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and party's central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi were not political prisoner.
In a statement issued, she said that no political party was involved in the cases against them. She reiterated the PPP's promise to release every political prisoner after coming to power on February 8.
Recent Stories
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Pakistan participates in high-level UN FAO conference to bring reforms in agri-f ..
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
One day workshop for raising awareness on National Adaptation Plan held
Nothing educates & illuminates better than cinema: Solangi
Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer discusses sug ..
DC takes action against over-charging at parking lot
JUI-F candidates withdraw in favour of MQM-P
China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, normal diplomatic arrangement: Wa ..
Improving patient safety: Collaboration between health institutions stressed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar ina ..1 minute ago
-
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman1 minute ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs1 minute ago
-
Pakistan participates in high-level UN FAO conference to bring reforms in agri-food system10 minutes ago
-
One day workshop for raising awareness on National Adaptation Plan held10 minutes ago
-
Nothing educates & illuminates better than cinema: Solangi10 minutes ago
-
DC takes action against over-charging at parking lot20 minutes ago
-
JUI-F candidates withdraw in favour of MQM-P20 minutes ago
-
Improving patient safety: Collaboration between health institutions stressed20 minutes ago
-
LESCO officer secures first position in JMC20 minutes ago
-
PLRA starts computerized services for 117 more villages1 hour ago
-
18 candidates in the race from NA-71, Sialkot-II2 hours ago