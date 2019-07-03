Imran will be responsible if anything happens to Rana Sanaullah: Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb while strongly condemning the non provision of food and medicine to Rana Sanaullah in jail said that if anything happens to Rana Sanaullah then Prime Minister Imran khan will be responsible for that

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb while strongly condemning the non provision of food and medicine to Rana Sanaullah in jail said that if anything happens to Rana Sanaullah then Prime Minister Imran khan will be responsible for that.

Maryam Aurangzeb in her statement said that Imran Sahib, you are playing with the life of Rana Sanaullah, if something happens to Rana Sanaullah in jail then you will be responsible for that.She said Imran khan is afraid of Rana Sanaullah too who is in jail.She said PM should not do such things of which he would have to repent in future .She said PML-N leader has sugar and heart diseases therefore timely provision of medicines and food should be made sure.