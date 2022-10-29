Imran will not be allowed to malign state institutions: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the province Ikhtiar Wali on Saturday said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to attack the security institutions of the country.

In a statement, issued here, about the present situation, he said the PTI chief had become a "security risk" after "his anti-state narratives".

He said only a few thousand of people were there out of a population of millions, and that too "he(Imran) rented for fulfilling his nefarious desires of hitting the institutions", referring to the PTI's long march heading towards Islamabad from Lahore.

"Imran is marching on the road with his failures and fake statements by lodging unethical and illogical narratives that has badly damaged the sanctity of institutions," he held.

He said the PTI chairman was making his last effort to hide the incompetence he displayed during his four years tenure as the prime minister. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had entered the closed street and Imran would return empty-handed, he added.