UrduPoint.com

Imran Will Not Be Allowed To Malign State Institutions: Ikhtiar Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Imran will not be allowed to malign state institutions: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the province Ikhtiar Wali on Saturday said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to attack the security institutions of the country.

In a statement, issued here, about the present situation, he said the PTI chief had become a "security risk" after "his anti-state narratives".

He said only a few thousand of people were there out of a population of millions, and that too "he(Imran) rented for fulfilling his nefarious desires of hitting the institutions", referring to the PTI's long march heading towards Islamabad from Lahore.

"Imran is marching on the road with his failures and fake statements by lodging unethical and illogical narratives that has badly damaged the sanctity of institutions," he held.

He said the PTI chairman was making his last effort to hide the incompetence he displayed during his four years tenure as the prime minister. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had entered the closed street and Imran would return empty-handed, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Long March Road Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

24 minutes ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

53 minutes ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

3 hours ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

3 hours ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.