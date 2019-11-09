UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Wins Hearts Of Sikh Community By Opening Kartarpur Corridor: Faisal Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 10:31 PM

Imran wins hearts of Sikh community by opening Kartarpur corridor: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of million of Sikh community members by opening Kartarpur Peace Corridor on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev G

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of million of Sikh community members by opening Kartarpur Peace Corridor on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev G.

In a statement, he said the entire Sikh community has appreciated the decision of the Corridor opening. Pakistan was promoting interfaith harmony whereas India was retaliating with Hindutva and hindu extremism by granting Muslim's land to Hindus in Ayodhya land dispute case (the demolition of Babri Mosque).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Mosque Muslim Million Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Farmers' platforms to be set up in 30 cities

1 minute ago

All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

1 minute ago

DIGP chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Austrian Diplomats Discuss Bilateral, Mos ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Detained in Poland at ..

24 minutes ago

Court again dismisses Rana Sanaullah' bail plea

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.