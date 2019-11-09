Imran wins hearts of Sikh community by opening Kartarpur corridor: Faisal Vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of million of Sikh community members by opening Kartarpur Peace Corridor on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev G.

In a statement, he said the entire Sikh community has appreciated the decision of the Corridor opening. Pakistan was promoting interfaith harmony whereas India was retaliating with Hindutva and hindu extremism by granting Muslim's land to Hindus in Ayodhya land dispute case (the demolition of Babri Mosque).