Imran wins NA 31, Peshawar by-election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan won a National Assembly (NA) seat from NA 31, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Imran Khan secured 57,824 votes, Awami National Party (ANP's) Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour came second by bagging 32,253 votes.

The ECP has announced the unofficial results of 265 polling stations.

Meanwhile, the other candidates namely Muhammad Aslam, a candidate of JIP secured 3,817 votes, Saeed Ullah Khan of PRHP grabbed 306 votes and Emran Khan, contesting as an independent candidate got only 221 votes.

Polling started at 8am and went on till 5pm without any break.

The total votes were 473,180. The turnout was 20.28 percent, said the ECP.