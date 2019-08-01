Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Pakistan, as envisioned by founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was meant to have equal implementation of rule of law for all but some imperialistic elements had usurped the rights of the people

Talking to APP after opening a photo exhibition in connection with Independence Day celebrations, she said Imran Khan was striving to rid the nation of such elements to make the people, who love this country, into an asset.

She said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was a capable and ideological leader who proved that women can work along with men.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam was determined to empower the women and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working on the same mission.

She said that government wanted to empower women on social and economicfront, give them legal protection, ensure that they get their share in family propertyand provide equal opportunities in life.