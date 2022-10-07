Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan would be rather surprised himself than his plan to "surprise the government" by threatening to hold a long march towards the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan would be rather surprised himself than his plan to "surprise the government" by threatening to hold a long march towards the federal capital.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the government had chalked out an effective plan to defend the parliament from any untoward incident that may be triggered from the PTI's long march.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government would ensure taking steps that would protect the democratic and constitutional system of the country.

Commenting on the economic policies, Ahsan Iqbal said that the coalition government had made the tough decisions and saved the country from the financial default.

The government was taking measures to stabilize the economy and rupee's value against the US Dollars, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said the political parties in the coalition government had attained 70 percent votes in the 2018 general elections.

He said there was dire need to support the affected people as deadly floods had left one-third of the country underwater.

The government was trying to ensure the provision of seeds and fertilizer to the farmers aimed to minimize the effects of floods in the production of crops, the minister said.