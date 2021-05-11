Imran Yaqoob Minhas assumes charge as Additional IGP - Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas Tuesday took the charge as Karachi Police chief while Ghulam Nabi Memon relinquished the charge of position.

In a simple but dignified ceremony held at Karachi Police Office, Imran Yaqoob Minhas and Ghulam Nabi Memon exchanged command sticks, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Earlier upon his arrival newly appointed Additional IGP - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas was welcomed by Deputy IGP (Admin) Zulfiqar Ali Larik and other senior police officers.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a guard of honor to new Additional IGP Karachi.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) joined the service as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1991 and served on various positions in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab. Before his new assignment as Additional IGP - Karachi, Imran was serving as Additional IGP Special Branch.