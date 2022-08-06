UrduPoint.com

Imrani To Withdraw Contesting Elections On 9 Seats: Saeed Ghani

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 01:37 AM

Sindh Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday said Imran Khan should withdraw his decision for contesting elections on nine seats

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday said Imran Khan should withdraw his decision for contesting elections on nine seats.

Saeed Ghani in a Tweet said Imran Niazi has announced that Niazi would contest election from 9 seats.

"Write down my words Niazi will take U-turn on this too".

The Speaker of National Assembly had accepted the resignations of 11 members of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, which included two reserved seats. The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced to hold by-election on these 9 Constituencies on September 25th.

