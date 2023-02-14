UrduPoint.com

Imran's "absolutely Not" Narrative "shattered" By Constant U-turns: Javed Latif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by constant U-turns: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday slammed the narrative of "absolutely not", attributed to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, saying by taking U-turns on day-to-day basis had shattered the latter's said narrative.

"Imran Khan has mislead the people by changing his narrative on "regime change conspiracy," said Javed Latif, who also sought apology from the former prime minister in a talk show aired on a private news channel. .

The minister held said that the people were tired of Imran's changing narratives, also quipping that the PTI chief was suffering from "confused state of mind".

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was against political victimization, always supported democracy and had taken steps to strengthen it further.

He said the survival of Pakistan relied in all the institutions working withing their constitutional limits, while the political parties should pin their hopes of success on Pakistani nation.

He further demanded accountability for those who had brought Pakistan's economy to this dismal state, saying that the economy was never in such state as it was now.

/778

