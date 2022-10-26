(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A banking court here on Wednesday approved the pre-arrest bail of two aides of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan in FIR registered under Foreign Exchange Act with regard to prohibited funding scam.

The court granted interim bail to accused Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool till October 31, against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

Duty Judge Raja Asif Mehmood heard the interim bail petitions of the two accused filed by their Lawyer Raja Qadir Janjua.

The petitioners' advocate said that the case had been shifted to the banking court on the directives of Islamabad High Court.

The high court had also granted his clients a two-week protective bail in this matter.

He said that his client had already appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on October 20.

The court accepted the accused bail till October 31, after listening arguments from the lawyer.

It may be mentioned here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had already been granted interim bail till October 31, by the special judge central.

The FIA had registered FIR against Imran Khan and his aides in prohibited funding scam.