UrduPoint.com

Imran's Aides Gets Interim Bail In Prohibited Funding Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Imran's aides gets interim bail in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A banking court here on Wednesday approved the pre-arrest bail of two aides of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan in FIR registered under Foreign Exchange Act with regard to prohibited funding scam.

The court granted interim bail to accused Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool till October 31, against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

Duty Judge Raja Asif Mehmood heard the interim bail petitions of the two accused filed by their Lawyer Raja Qadir Janjua.

The petitioners' advocate said that the case had been shifted to the banking court on the directives of Islamabad High Court.

The high court had also granted his clients a two-week protective bail in this matter.

He said that his client had already appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on October 20.

The court accepted the accused bail till October 31, after listening arguments from the lawyer.

It may be mentioned here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had already been granted interim bail till October 31, by the special judge central.

The FIA had registered FIR against Imran Khan and his aides in prohibited funding scam.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exchange Federal Investigation Agency May October FIR Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

7 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

2 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.