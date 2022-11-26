Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that "all the plans devised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan against the government had failed terribly to see the light of the day"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that "all the plans devised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan against the government had failed terribly to see the light of the day".

In a tweet, she said "PTI's long march has proved to be the worst failed event ever which was followed by repeated lies, drama, but the truth remained that all plans of Imran Khan such as the plan of 9-years (reign) to topple the then government through conspiracy had miserably failed."She said that all the "conspirators will eventually meet the same end".