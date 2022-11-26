UrduPoint.com

Imran's All Plans "terribly Failed": Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Imran's all plans "terribly failed": Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that "all the plans devised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan against the government had failed terribly to see the light of the day"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that "all the plans devised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan against the government had failed terribly to see the light of the day".

In a tweet, she said "PTI's long march has proved to be the worst failed event ever which was followed by repeated lies, drama, but the truth remained that all plans of Imran Khan such as the plan of 9-years (reign) to topple the then government through conspiracy had miserably failed."She said that all the "conspirators will eventually meet the same end".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Same Muslim Event All Government

Recent Stories

Aibak Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

Aibak Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates 67th National Track Cy ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates 67th National Track Cycling Championship

4 minutes ago
 Asif, Fawad stage comeback for Sindh on first day ..

Asif, Fawad stage comeback for Sindh on first day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

4 minutes ago
 Japan ready to strut stuff against Costa Rica

Japan ready to strut stuff against Costa Rica

4 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two suspects involved in cyber crime

FIA arrests two suspects involved in cyber crime

4 minutes ago
 Solo show of calligraphy goes on display

Solo show of calligraphy goes on display

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.