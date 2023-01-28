Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said Imran Niazi's baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari were not only irresponsible but also conformed to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant. The whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power."