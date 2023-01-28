UrduPoint.com

Imran's Allegations Against Asif Zardari Baseless, Dangerous: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Imran's allegations against Asif Zardari baseless, dangerous: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said Imran Niazi's baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari were not only irresponsible but also conformed to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said Imran Niazi's baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari were not only irresponsible but also conformed to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant. The whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power."

