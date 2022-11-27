UrduPoint.com

Imran's Announcement To Tender Resignation From Assemblies "sceptical": Malik Ahmad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Imran's announcement to tender resignation from assemblies "sceptical": Malik Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan stated on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's today's announcement at the political rally in Rawalpindi regarding plans to resign from all the Provincial Assemblies after consultation with party members "sceptical".

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran's announcement to tender resignations from the assemblies may be the sole decision of the latter without consulting his party's aides. He went on to add that Imran may encounter resistance from his own party members over this resignation announcement.

He further said that resigning from assemblies was a constitutional right of the PTI that they could exercise. The special assistant said it was now up to the PTI to tender resignations or dissolve provincial assemblies.

