ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said that whether Imran Khan was in the government or in the opposition, his approach was non-political and undemocratic.

Imran Khan has to give up his "nothing if not me" attitude, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, PML-N senior leader said that ever since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has become relevant in the country's political arena, his conduct was undemocratic.

Imran Khan's pointless accusations were just for political point scoring, his words were irrelevant anymore, he asserted.

Rebuking PTI chief, Rana Tanveer said that Khan's double standards and contradictory politics exposed his real face before the nation. People did not respond much to PTI protest call, he added.

Answering question regarding next general election PML-N leader said that the present coalition government would complete its tenure and the next general elections would be held at the stipulated time, he added.