Imran's Arrest Is In Accordance With Law: Rana Sana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Imran's arrest is in accordance with law: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken Imran Khan into custody in relation to the "Al-Qadir Trust" case.

Reacting to the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a private news channel, he said that notices were issued to Imran Khan, but he had continuously denied any facilitation in the investigation.

The minister further clarified the arrest was carried out in accordance with the law, and no violent incidents were reported.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was implicated in a case linked to Al-Qadir Trust, resulting in a loss of billions for the national exchequer.

