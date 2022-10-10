The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that after the audio leaks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, who accused others of buying the members of the National Assembly, "the ugly face of the latter had been exposed before the public."

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that after the audio leaks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, who accused others of buying the members of the National Assembly, "the ugly face of the latter had been exposed before the public." In a statement, issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that "Imran Niazi's audio leaks have proved that he(allegedly) bought five assembly members." "The confession of buying assembly members in the audio is a charge sheet against him," he said, and urged the courts to take notice of Imran's confession of buying the assembly members.

He said that Imran had become a "mental patient after being ousted from power as he is constantly indulged in hatching conspiracies against the country." "Pakistan Muslim League (N) is the only party which has always served the people of Pakistan, irrespective of caste and color, and God willing, the party will continue to serve the people in the future as well," he vowed.