Imran's Baseless Allegation Of Foreign Conspiracy Bit The Dust: Rana Ihsan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Imran's baseless allegation of foreign conspiracy bit the dust: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Wednesday that turn away from US conspiracy allegation was another U-turn of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Wednesday that turn away from US conspiracy allegation was another U-turn of Imran Khan.

The whole narrative of PTI's chief was based on lie and now the foreign conspiracy proclamation bit the dust, he added.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran misled the nation and attempted to spread chaos in the country.

The dual standards of Imran Khan were exposed before the nation, he added.

Rana Ihsan asserted that country affairs cannot be run on someone's wishes but according to the Constitution and law of the land.

Government will not conduct general election on the will of PTI chief and current assembly will complete its constitutional term, he maintained.

