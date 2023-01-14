(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Measures Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that coalition partners of Imran Khan were parting their ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and seeking collaboration with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PML-N was a major political party in the country, and its workers would launch a massive campaign to win the next elections with majority votes.

Criticizing the weak policies of PTI, he said its chairman had been involved in the Toshakhana case while the party was indulged in foreign funding and corruption scandals. He said that the popularity graph of Imran's party is rapidly declining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Commenting on the local bodies system, he said that PTI had damaged the local bodies' institutions in Punjab by appointing an incompetent chief minister -- Usman Buzdar.

He said that the PTI chairman had taken revenge on the people of Punjab for not supporting and voting for his party.

To a question about the rift between the coalition partners and members of the central government, he said that PML-N is contacting the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for a smooth flow of work and relations in future.

To a question about the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab, he said that PTI would dissolve the assembly in KP while the assembly in Punjab has been dissolved at the request of CM Pervaiz Elahi.

To another question about early elections, he said that PML-N would clinch the next elections with a thumping majority.