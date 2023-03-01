(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said the comic show - 'Jail Bharo' (court arrest)campaign - of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, had proved to be a complete fiasco.

The movement would, in fact, start with Imran Khan being jailed for the crimes he had committed while in government, she said in a post on her Twitter handle, tagging a tweet of the PTI chief announcing to end his party's court arrest drive.

She recalled that (as prime minister) it was Imran Khan's responsibility to safeguard the Constitution, but he forced the president, and the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker to violate the Constitution on the pretext of a 'foreign conspiracy', which was a total lie.

"It will be a mockery of the Constitution and law if 'the foreign agent, Tosha Khana thief and violator of the Constitution, were not brought to justice," she said.