Imran's Decision Of Disbanding Assemblies To Derail Democracy: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's decision to disbandment of provincial assemblies was a blatant attempt to derail democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the one-point agenda of negotiations was that simultaneous elections should be held in the country and the National Assembly should complete its constitutional term.

Rana said the government was of the opinion that the elections should be held after the budget.

Replying to a question, the minister said the Federal government was not involved in Pervaiz Elahi's house raid and the Punjab police were not under the interior minister, he added.

