UrduPoint.com

Imran's Decision To Contest 33 NA By-polls A 'mockery Of Constitution, Democracy': Irfan Siddiqui

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Imran's decision to contest 33 NA by-polls a 'mockery of Constitution, democracy': Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Senator Irfan Siddiqui Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's announcement of contesting by-polls from 33 Constituencies was tantamount to a mockery of the Constitution, law, and democracy.

The PML-N leader, in a statement, said there was no precedent of such "jokes" in any other democratic country. The poor nation's money should not be allowed to be squandered on that count, particularly during an economic crisis.

Imran Khan, he said, had won six out of seven National Assembly constituencies in October 2022 by-elections, and he had neither taken the oath nor resigned from any of the seats. Consequently, by-elections on those six seats would also be held.

The PTI chief, he added, again announced to contest from all the 33 NA seats in the March by-election. If he won all the seats, then there would be re-election on 32 and he would once again be a candidate for all those seats.

Irfan Siddiqui cited that in India no candidate could contest elections on more than two seats at a time.

A proposal was nowadays under consideration that the entire expenditure (from the public exchequer) incurred on the election/by-election on the vacated seats should be charged from the candidates concerned, and he had also written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in that regard.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan spent some Rs 30 to 40 million on a by-election in one constituency.

"If re-elections were to be held on 32 seats, it will cost about Rs 1 billion, which should be recovered from the candidate vacating the seats," he added.

Irfan Siddiqui said like the Election Commission of India, the ECP should also pay attention to the serious issue and take up the matter with the quarters concerned.

He said the judicial process was not a "joke". If no remedial measures were taken, the mockery of the constitution and law would continue. The recovery of expenditure to be incurred on the by-polls on the vacated seats from the candidates concerned was the only way to stop the waste of the taxpayers money, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Irfan Siddiqui Money March October Muslim All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC see ..

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC seeks reply, adjourns hearing til ..

4 minutes ago
 DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiati ..

DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiative at Arab Health Exhibition & ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight p ..

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight powered with 100% Sustainable A ..

40 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member ..

Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member States for Supporting OIC Ref ..

42 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 othe ..

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 others injured

1 hour ago
 Second Islamabad Marathon hosts runners from all c ..

Second Islamabad Marathon hosts runners from all cities of Pakistan, diplomatic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.