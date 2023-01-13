UrduPoint.com

Imran's Demand For Dissolving Assemblies, Early Elections Fulfilled: Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Imran's demand for dissolving assemblies, early elections fulfilled: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said Imran Khan's demand for dissolving assemblies and early elections has been fulfilled after the decision of the chief minister of Punjab.

The Punjab CM forwarded the request to the governor for dissolving the Punjab Assembly, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan has been struggling for early elections for a long, he said. After dissolving assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab, he said, the next elections would be held after the final decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The commission was responsible to announce dates and schedules for the next elections, he added.

