ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference would usher in the national prosperity and development.

"The country will now prosper as the powerful foreign funded Fitna had finally made subservient to the law," she said in a news statement while reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision on Toshakhan reference.

She said Imran Khan would have to go to the jail as the disqualification was not the only legal action he would face for his wrongdoings.

Marriyum said Imran Khan should realize that his disqualification would not reverse by attacking the election commission.

She said the "Foreign Funded Fitna" had not deposited a single gift to Toshakhana since 2019.

Imran Khan failed to produce receipt (of his assets) before the ECP which was bound to disqualify him in accordance with the law, she said, adding what else the ECP would have done if the "foreign funded Fitna" only deposited money instead of gifts in Toshakhana.