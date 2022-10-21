UrduPoint.com

Imran's Disqualification To Usher In National Prosperity: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Imran's disqualification to usher in national prosperity: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference would usher in the national prosperity and development.

"The country will now prosper as the powerful foreign funded Fitna had finally made subservient to the law," she said in a news statement while reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision on Toshakhan reference.

She said Imran Khan would have to go to the jail as the disqualification was not the only legal action he would face for his wrongdoings.

Marriyum said Imran Khan should realize that his disqualification would not reverse by attacking the election commission.

She said the "Foreign Funded Fitna" had not deposited a single gift to Toshakhana since 2019.

Imran Khan failed to produce receipt (of his assets) before the ECP which was bound to disqualify him in accordance with the law, she said, adding what else the ECP would have done if the "foreign funded Fitna" only deposited money instead of gifts in Toshakhana.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Maryam Aurangzeb Money 2019

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

1 hour ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

1 hour ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.