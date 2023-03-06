Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali on Monday said that the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief were genuine, and thus disqualification was absolutely inevitable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali on Monday said that the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief were genuine, and thus disqualification was absolutely inevitable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran as a political leader should not use innocent people as a shield, adding that the PTI chief was escaping the arrest because he was aware of his guilt.

In response to a question about elections, Abid stated that elections should be held on time in accordance with the constitution, but that the essentials of elections, such as (census and new voter lists), must be completed first.

The country was economically crippled as a result of a deal struck by Imran's government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.