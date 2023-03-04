UrduPoint.com

Imran's Every Political Trick Fails Miserably: Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Imran's every political trick fails miserably: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that during the last year, all political tricks of Imran Khan have failed miserably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that during the last year, all political tricks of Imran Khan have failed miserably.

Talking to Pakistan Television news, the defense minister said that Imran Khan's "Jail Bharo Tehreek" was a hollow slogan that failed shamelessly.

Khawaja Asif further said that PTI chief was so scared that he gathered the workers outside the house for his protection in order to avoid being arrested.

"Personally, I don't consider Imran Khan a political worker because, in my opinion, political leaders never compromise his dignity", he added.

Khawaja Asif criticized Imran Khan's politics and said that Imran's political narrative, from the accusation of cipher conspiracy to "Jail Bharo Tehreek", was based on lies, and he was exposed to the nation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail All From PTV

Recent Stories

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

23 minutes ago
 9-day Jashan-e-Baharan starts in Faisalabad

9-day Jashan-e-Baharan starts in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 Annual flower show 'Evening with Flowers' at Sukku ..

Annual flower show 'Evening with Flowers' at Sukkur IBA University draws big cro ..

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Literature Festival continues

Sindh Literature Festival continues

14 minutes ago
 DIG removes two SHOs for allegedly extorting bribe ..

DIG removes two SHOs for allegedly extorting bribes

14 minutes ago
 Medvedev wins in Dubai for third title in three we ..

Medvedev wins in Dubai for third title in three weeks

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.