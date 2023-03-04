Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that during the last year, all political tricks of Imran Khan have failed miserably

Talking to Pakistan Television news, the defense minister said that Imran Khan's "Jail Bharo Tehreek" was a hollow slogan that failed shamelessly.

Khawaja Asif further said that PTI chief was so scared that he gathered the workers outside the house for his protection in order to avoid being arrested.

"Personally, I don't consider Imran Khan a political worker because, in my opinion, political leaders never compromise his dignity", he added.

Khawaja Asif criticized Imran Khan's politics and said that Imran's political narrative, from the accusation of cipher conspiracy to "Jail Bharo Tehreek", was based on lies, and he was exposed to the nation.