LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's politics was based on lies, allegations, long marches and chaos, but his negative politics and his narrative had been exposed now.

Addressing the PML-N youth leaders' meeting at Model Town, she said that Imran Khan had constructed a fake foreign conspiracy narrative to mislead the youth; however, he had changed his fake narrative now. She said Imran Khan should be held answerable for his lies and U-turns, as he had tried to damage the reputation of institutions and jeopardised Pakistan's relations with other countries.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan, instead of focusing on public welfare projects during his tenure, indulged in criticising the institutions by levelling baseless allegations to achieve his vested interests. She said that Imran Khan did not launch even a single project in education, health and infrastructure sectors. He only raised hollow slogans of giving 10 million jobs to the youth, she added.

The PML-N chief organiser alleged that former premier destroyed the economy and jeopardised Pakistan's relations with the United States. He also violated the terms and conditions of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, she said and added that now if the present government would implement that agreement with the Fund, inflation would increase further. And if the government did not continue the agreement, the country would reach at the verge of default, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as the chief minister Punjab, had initiated several programmes including IT Arfa Karim Tower, laptop and scholarship programmes, interest-free loans and others to provide opportunities and resources to the youth for making them entrepreneur and self-reliant.

She said that due to the steps taken by the then chief minister, the youth launched various start-ups in the country. She said that the youth had great potential and they should be provided with opportunities to acquire skills instead of instigating them to go for "Jail Bharo" campaigns. Imran Khan should refrain from instigating the youth for such campaigns for his vested interests, Maryam said and asserted that Imran Khan's long marches or any other campaigns' purpose was to create instability and economic crisis in the country.

The PML-N leader termed it unfortunate that Imran Khan wanted to replace the performance and constructive politics with his negative politics, which were based on lies, adding that Pakistan today needed effective economic plans and performance, instead of a narrative based on lies.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had always worked for betterment of the country and introduced public welfare projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and created employment opportunities to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that now it was need of the hour to bring about an info-tech revolution in the country, and launch e-commerce initiatives for better future of Pakistan. "Where had gone Imran Khan's Haqeeki Azadi march," she raised s question and added that Imran Khan did nothing for the people of Pakistan and betrayed them through his fake narratives and politics of lies.

The PML-N senior vice president said that Imran Khan presented fake narrative of foreign conspiracy and regime change, and hired lobbying firms to defend his narrative. But, now he had backtracked on his narrative, she said and noted that those who believed in his narrative should ask him why did he took back his foreign conspiracy narrative if he was right at that time.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan labelled people as traitors as per his fake narrative. Why did he jeopardise Pakistan's relations with the US and other countries, she questioned.

Maryam Nawaz said that the youth should understand Imran Khan's intentions and the campaign he was waging against the institutions. He only wanted to save his politics and protect his looted money, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PML-N youth forum would be reorganised not for the party or elections but for putting the youth into country's mainstream where they could work for Pakistan's progress and prosperity.

"Pakistan is facing threat from only political instability, as it has become a breeding ground for all political ills. In presence of political instability, the country cannot move forward," she asserted.

The PML-N would bring a charter of youth to outline their priorities and opportunities for constructively working for Pakistan's bright future, she promised.