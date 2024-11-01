Open Menu

Imran’s Fight For Power Not People: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) fight was purely for power, with no concern for the public’s issues

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan does not believe in the rule of law, but he has always believed in deals.

"His narrative of rule of law is merely an attempt to deceive the people and create a misleading narrative."

He said that Imran’s entire game was orchestrated for personal and political gains, and he doesn’t hesitate to resort to propaganda against the state to achieve this.

The senator further remarked that the party in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for 11 years has provided no governance, and its performance over the past year has been limited to targeting the Federal government.

Replying to a question, he said that objections to the Judicial Commission are merely for political point-scoring. This forum includes representation from judges as well as the opposition, he added.

The 26th constitutional amendment was made in good faith to improve judicial performance, he added.

