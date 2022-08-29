ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan would have to answer his misdeeds and brazen robberies in Toshakhana as he won't be allowed to escape under frequent adjournments. Talking to journalists outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said a four member bench of ECP adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana Reference till September 7, on the request of Imran Khan's counsel, Gohar Ali Khan, who once again sought time for preparations and want of certain documents to be annexed with the reply in the ECP.

He said Imran Khan and his counsels managed to prolong prohibited funding case for eight years and they were using same tactics to prolong the Toshakhana case.

On next hearing Imran's lawyers will definitely seek another adjournment pleading that their relevant record was destroyed in the recent floods. He said Imran Khan concealed gifts, in his tax returns, he received from Toshakhana and devoured all of them without having any qualms. Imran was in the habit of fleeing from the cases having potential of prosecuting and punishing him. He challenged Imran Khan to prove his Toshakhana reference as concocted and not based on facts, he will leave politics for ever. The whole nation was dejected on the widespread losses by devastating floods and on the other hand Imran Khan was busy in holding public meetings.