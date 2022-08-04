(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday shared some pictures of helicopter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and said that these were some helicopter's scenes from "foreign agent's foreign aided" party.

In a tweet, she said according to the foreign agenda, the helicopter was used to spread mischief, anarchy and chaos in the country.

She said it was the that the economy of Pakistan which Imran had destroyed should not recover, inflation that had peaked in his rule should not decrease and youth he had deprived of employment, should not get jobs.