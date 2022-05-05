UrduPoint.com

Imran's Inefficiency, Loot, Plunder Ruined Economy, Resulted In Unemployment, Inflation: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that inflation in the country was at an all time high because of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's incompetence, inefficiency, loot and plunder.

In her reaction to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's statement, she said that Imran's corruption, loot and plunder were the cause of ruined economy, unemployment and worst inflation.

During the rule of Imran Khan, the prices of flour, sugar, Ghee, medicines and fertilizer remained at the highest level in history of the country, she maintained.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given relief to the people from inflation of years in just two weeks time", Marriyum Aurangzeb remarked.

She said that today, after four years, people were getting cheap sugar, wheat flour and ghee because today cartels and mafia were not imposed on them.

Taking a dig on the PTI leadership, she said the hue and cry was not about foreign conspiracy, rather it was the mourning for rescue of Farah Gogi.

Denouncing the policies of the previous government, she said economic terrorists who planted "economic mines" were today mourning their own incompetence, loot and plunder.

The gang of conspirators looted the country for four years and hatched plot against the people, she opined.

Those who looted treasury and national exchequer for four years, were now trying to save Farah Gogi in the name of foreign conspiracy.

The minister said that Imran Khan was trying to save Farah Gogi whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trying to protect the people of Pakistan.

She said that due to efforts of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, now there were no queues outside the utility stores for purchasing only one kg kilogram sugar.

Today, after four years, people were getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee within two weeks of the present government coming to power.

Now, she said brotherly countries, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, were forging business partnerships for the country's development while in the past former PM Imran used to beg for assistance.

