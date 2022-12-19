UrduPoint.com

Imran's Intimidating Politics Pushes PTI To Blind Alley Sans Political Options: Sherry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Imran's intimidating politics pushes PTI to blind alley sans political options: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said Imran Khan's politics of intimidation has led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to such a blind alley that it had run out of political options.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said Imran Khan did not believe in parliamentary democracy nor in dialogue. "When you do the politics of fascism instead of democratic and constitutional politics, this will be the end." Senator Rehman underlined that the differences between Imran Khan and his allies were exposed whereas the PTI members were also unhappy with Imran Khan's decision.

"It means only one person wants to dissolve break the assemblies. In the past, Ishaq Khan and dictators had dissolved the assemblies, Imran Khan's thinking is not different from them." She added that Khan was blaming others for the failure of his political narrative. When the narrative of foreign conspiracy was exposed, he (Imran Khan) started blaming the former chief of army staff for the success of no confidence motion.

The Minister said Imran Khan had a misconception that the government and institutions would accept their demands under pressure. "Only Parliament can get them out of this blind alley."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Of Army Staff Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sherry Rehman Parliament Democracy From Government

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

2 hours ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.