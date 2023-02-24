(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Friday criticized PTI leader Imran Khan for his call for "Jail Bharo Tehrik" and said that Khan himself had taken bail from the court to avoid arrest.

He said that Imran Khan's dual standard was beyond understanding as on one hand he called for voluntary arrest and got bail from the court on the other, adding that the fate of "Jail Bharo Tehrik" was a total failure like PTI's 2014 sit-in.

Reacting to PTI's "Jail Bharo Tehrik", he said that the so-called PTI leaders took selfies with prison vans and then escaped from the scene while leaving the workers unattended.

He said, a public leader never runs from his commitment and always takes the initiative for the workers and others to follow, adding that in PTI's case, the leader was hiding in Zaman Park and expecting workers to give voluntary arrest.

Aimal questioned the credibility of the movement and said that astonishingly, the police were making announcements in the city for PTI leadership and workers to come and give their voluntary arrest but nobody came forward.

He said that PTI leadership should read the history of "Jail Bharo Tehrik" and also study Bacha Khan and his followers who presented themselves for voluntary arrest back in 1942 and not a single leader or worker sought protective bail but rather filled the jails.