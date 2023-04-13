(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that through his lies and the lust for power, Imran Khan had imperiled the vital foreign policy interests of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that from accusing the United States of toppling his government to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Niazi's hypocrisy knew no bounds.

"From accusing the United States of toppling his government to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Niazi's hypocrisy knows no bounds. In the process, his lies & lust for power have imperiled Pakistan's vital foreign policy interests," he wrote on Twitter.