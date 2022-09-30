UrduPoint.com

Imran's Lies Of American Conspiracy Exposed: Rana Ihsan Afzal

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan has said that Imran khan's narrative of an external conspiracy was not only a false narrative, but proved to be an outright lie

Talking to a private news channel, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader said it was unfortunate that state institutions were used for political revenge.

Rana Ihsan said conspiracy and targeted cases were made against the Sharif family during the PTI regime.

Maryam Nawaz was kept out of politics through politically motivated cases, but she emerged stronger and more prominent in the country's politics, he added.

PML-N leader stated that Imran led government brought the country at the verge of destruction and whole country had gone through the worst economic and social problems.

