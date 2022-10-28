QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women Wing Vice President Maah Jabeen Jamali on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Niazi's long march was actually a conspiracy to spread chaos in the country, which would be rejected by the people of Pakistan.

The approach of leveling accusations against the heads of state institutions was neither in the interest of the country nor the nation, she said in a statement issued here.

She said Imran Niazi had lost his mental balance after losing power and he was constantly trying to create chaos by hurling baseless and false accusations on institutions and political leaders.

Imran Niazi, during his three and a half years of government, did not fulfill any of the promises he had made to the people before coming to power, she added.

Maah Jabeen said PPP was the only political party that had always been raising voice for the rights of people. Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party would lead the country on the path of development and prosperity and foil the conspiracies of Imran Niazi against the country, she added.

She said PPP workers stand with the Pakistan army to defend the country.