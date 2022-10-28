UrduPoint.com

Imran's Long March Aims At Spreading Chaos In Country: Maah Jabeen

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Imran's long march aims at spreading chaos in country: Maah Jabeen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women Wing Vice President Maah Jabeen Jamali on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Niazi's long march was actually a conspiracy to spread chaos in the country, which would be rejected by the people of Pakistan.

The approach of leveling accusations against the heads of state institutions was neither in the interest of the country nor the nation, she said in a statement issued here.

She said Imran Niazi had lost his mental balance after losing power and he was constantly trying to create chaos by hurling baseless and false accusations on institutions and political leaders.

Imran Niazi, during his three and a half years of government, did not fulfill any of the promises he had made to the people before coming to power, she added.

Maah Jabeen said PPP was the only political party that had always been raising voice for the rights of people. Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party would lead the country on the path of development and prosperity and foil the conspiracies of Imran Niazi against the country, she added.

She said PPP workers stand with the Pakistan army to defend the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Long March Lead Pakistan Peoples Party Women Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch ..

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passes away

33 seconds ago
 Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to ste ..

Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to step down after losing to Zimbabw ..

19 minutes ago
 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

45 minutes ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

3 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.