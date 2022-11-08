PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N KP spokesman, Ikhtair Wali Khan here Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf chairman's long march was attempt to destabilize democracy and create political chaos in the country.

He said people were fed up with PTI's repeated long marches and asked Imran Khan to refrain from politics of confrontation. In a statement, he said that Imran Khan had failed to construct five million houses and provide 10 million jobs to people.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan had made tall claims of provision of uniformed education system and speedy justice to litigants besides making the Prime Minister and Governor Houses into universities but failed to do so.

He said neither the promises of not to take protocol were fulfilled nor of taking foreign loans by the PTI Chief.

He said pledges of Imran Khan regarding not living in the Prime Minister House and forming 10 members cabinet were not fulfilled.

Ikhtair Wali said the contradictory statements regarding bullets injuries to Imran Khan have exposed lies of PTI Chief. He said Imran Khan has pinned high hopes on PTI's supporters of KP after his long march was rejected by the people of Punjab.

Instead of focusing on rehabilitation and assistance of over 30 million flood victims, he said Imran Khan had diverted all his energies on the aimless long march.

He said on the other hand Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had visited all flood hit areas of the country including KP where he personally oversaw rescue and relief operations. He said PM's relief package of Rs 25,000 to each flood victim was widely appreciated.