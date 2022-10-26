UrduPoint.com

Imran's Long March Call Attempt To Destabilize Democracy: Ikhtiar Wali

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Imran's long march call attempt to destabilize democracy: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday feared the long march call given by Imran Khan was an attempt to create political anarchy and destabilize democracy in the country.

In a statement issued here, he claimed the people were fed up with the agitation politics of the PTI chief and wanted resolution of their problems. The PML-N leader said the PTI government had failed to address the problems of KP's people in its nine-year-long rule.

He said over 30 million flood victims were looking for help and assistance in the wake of the looming harsh winter season in the country including KP and Punjab, whereas, the former prime minister was concentrating on aimless long march to improve his sagging image.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan said on the other hand Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to take the country out of existing challenges and overcome the difficulties of the flood victims.

He said the prime minister had visited all flood-hit districts including DI Khan, Tank, Swat, Kohistan, Charsadda, Nowshera where he personally inspected the relief operations for the assistance of flood-affected people.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan said the coalition government had saved the country from bankruptcy and put it on right track after taking tough decisions irrespective of its political cost. He said the election would be held on time and advised the PTI chairman to wait for the 2023 general elections.

More Stories From Pakistan

